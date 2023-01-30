Apex player re-enacts 300 scene to win ranked game

One Apex Legends player recently shared a clip in which they savagely kicked an entire team off a cliff to win a match, proving weapons aren’t needed for victory.

Positioning plays a significant part in the final moments of an Apex match. A team that has the high ground or a more fortified position is almost always at an advantage, meaning the other players need to get creative to survive. One player showed that a kick can be more than enough to even the odds, especially when a team is near a cliff.

Apex player -Obverse posted a clip of them fighting a team above them in the final few seconds of the match. It was clear they couldn’t eliminate them from their current position, so they used an ability to launch themselves above the enemy team. They then proceeded to kick the enemy players off the cliff, forcing them into the chaos below.

The enemy players fell into Wattson’s fences, receiving massive damage with almost nowhere to hide. The final three teams proceeded to fight in the final small area, resulting in Obverse’s team winning the game.

Related: Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof

Players compared the impressive play to the movie 300 since the enemies were kicked off the cliff similar to the famous “this is Sparta” clip in the film. This example included fewer buff guys in their underwear, but the final result was just as exciting.