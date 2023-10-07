Apex player finds yet another annoying way to win game with Lifeline

Lifeline hasn’t seen a ton of play at the upper echelons of the Apex Legends ranked playlist, but there are still ways to infuriate your opponents and score cheap wins.

If you place her Care Package in the correct spot, you can completely block off an entire door. You just need to hope that you didn’t accidentally give your opponent a powerful weapon or enough healing to survive in the ring after time.

Arguably, Apex Legends is the battle royale where being in the ring matters the least, outside of very small endgame circles. With the movement mechanics in the game, added to the amount of healing available and the relatively low damage of early-game circles, you can make rotations and plays you just can’t in other battle royales. The number one frustration of higher-level Apex Legends players is taking those advanced movement mechanics away: people play Apex because of its movement, not in spite of it.

So, if you want to absolutely infuriate someone in a niche situation, just drop a Lifeline Care Package right at the front door of the building they’re hiding in. This is far from the only use for the Care Package outside of distributing loot, as it can also make extremely good cover in the right circumstances.

Still, I don’t think this is enough to push Lifeline into a must-pick legend. There are so many more factors to consider in the game, and Lifeline’s uses are fundamentally niche. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with playing the legend you like, if you’re looking to win, you need to leave personal preference behind. Take someone like a Bloodhound or a Seer and help the team out by giving them all oodles of information instead. Healing and trapping players is overrated: Positioning, information, and speed are how to win games in Apex Legends.

