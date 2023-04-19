Apex player crowns one Legend the king of escapes with silky smooth getaway

A resourceful Apex Legend player has crowned Pathfinder as the king of escape artists after using a well-timed Grappling Hook to pull off a stunning retreat in the heat of battle. The play, shared on April 18, was so impressive it’s been doing the rounds ever since.

With one teammate knocked and the other focused on reviving them, the player knew exactly what they had to do when their shield broke—they jumped out the window as the enemies fired a barrage of bullets, looked up towards the top of a bridge, aimed the Grappling Hook at the perfect spot, and slung themselves into the back corner of the zone at the base of a slope, protected from all the carnage. It was the perfect spot to top themselves up as their teammates prepared themselves to re-enter the battle.

It was the perfect example of how Pathfinder is superior to other Legends with abilities to help them escape like Horizon, Octane, Valkyrie, and Wraith. Other Apex players who heaped praise on the silky smooth getaway seemed to agree, although some felt like tap-strafing with Octane would be equally impressive.

The Pathfinder player in question offered tips to others who wanted to know how they pulled it off so well: aim for edges, railings, slanted surfaces, and rocks, learn how to bunnyhop when landing to keep the momentum rolling on, and start walking backward the moment the grapple attaches to the surface to add an extra kick.

Things don’t always pan out as smoothly as this, of course; that same player who pulled off the incredible escape showed that them themselves by sharing a disastrous attempt of an escape gone wrong one hour prior.

In that instance, rather than slinging themselves to safety, they landed smack bang in the middle of crossfire and were killed before they even had a chance to get their bearings and plot out their next move in the Apex ranked lobby.

As frustrating as that would have been, however, trial and error is the only way to learn how to do it correctly and to be able to pull it off consistently without breaking a sweat. Those who follow the player’s tips and put in the time to learn how to do it regardless of the risks will make highlight reel escapes soon too.

Just make sure there aren’t too many enemy teams around!