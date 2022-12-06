Apex Legends’ Wintertide event kicks off with Winter Express LTM return, collection event items, and more

The Wintertide collection event is now live in Apex Legends across all platforms, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the festive season.

Wintertide marks the return of the beloved Winter Express limited-time mode that first appeared in Apex’s third season and reappeared in seasons seven and 11.

Just like previous iterations, the Winter Express will be an action-packed, no-frills experience where you can hone your skills and have some fun between all the standard, ranked, and arena battles. The premise is simple: teams fight to capture the train or eliminate all others to become the last team standing.

There are no knockdowns or respawns either, raising the stakes higher.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

But that’s not all. Like other collection events, Wintertide introduces 24 themed limited-time legend and weapon cosmetics, including Legendary ones for Bangalore, Crypto, Newcastle, Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound.

You can purchase them directly from the store by using either Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, or find them in Wintertide Apex Packs available throughout the course of the December battle royale event.

What’s more, if you acquire all 24, you’ll unlock the new Prestige skin for Wraith, dubbed the “Apex Voidshifter.” Like other Prestige skins, the more you use it, the fancier it’ll look.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

You’ll also be able to earn up to 1,600 points each day by completing challenges that refresh daily. They even stack with battle pass challenges, so you can knock out multiple ones at the same time.

Last but not least, the “Elf Made Pack” and “Mane Event Pack” bundles will be available in the store while the event is live. The “Swish-buckle” bundle will also be available from Dec. 13 to 16, while the “Death Dealer Bonus” bundle will be available after that from Dec. 16 to 20.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump on in and start enjoying everything the event has to offer. It’ll only last until Saturday, Dec. 31, so you better get cracking.