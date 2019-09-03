Apex Legends’ Voidwalker update patch notes are live

Apex Legends’ latest event, Voidwalker, is now live worldwide and in all platforms. Respawn released it at 12pm CT along with the update patch notes, which reveal little changes.

Regarding gameplay, Legends and weapons received very few adjustments. Respawn didn’t increase or decrease any damage or recoil numbers of any gun. Instead, the company applied an indirect buff to the Triple Take sniper by increasing its projectile width and nerfed SMG weapons by making it impossible to equip them with 3x HCOG and 2x-4x variable ACOG scopes.

Wattson was the only Legend to receive a change in this update. She’s weaker now, as she will now take five percent more damage in her base health due to a change in her profile. Her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, also received a nerf, and Wattson can only place one at a time instead of the previous three. If she places one while having another active, the new one will replace the old one. The ability continues behaving the same way, intercepting ordnances and regenerating shields.

The patch notes also reveal all details about the Armed and Dangerous limited-time mode that’s coming with Voidwalker. Respawn confirmed that only shotguns and snipers are allowed, and the only shield available is the Common variant with 50 shield points. It’s possible to find Kraber and Mastiff as floor loot, but at a maximum of two of them per match.

Other minor quality-of-life and interface changes are also live, and you can check them all out in the full patch notes at EA’s website.