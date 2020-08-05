Apex Legends’ Twitter page teases big YouTube announcement tomorrow

Apex Legends’ next big reveal is less than 24 hours away. The latest post on the battle royale’s Twitter account teased an announcement scheduled for 12pm CT tomorrow—and fans were quick to get their hopes up.

The announcement only teases something coming at 12pm CT tomorrow without sharing any sort of details on what it could be.

Tomorrow morning, 10am. See ya there, mates. 😉



And while you're at it, be sure to hit that subscribe button to stay up to date on the latest in the world of Apex Legends. 👇



👀: https://t.co/xlcVEjg4pH pic.twitter.com/gBAewow7WX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 5, 2020

An Apex player pointed out a pattern in the announcements. In the past season, Apex announced a limited-time mode and posted an in-game teaser on a Tuesday. Respawn teased a trailer the following day, and finally released an episode of Stories from the Outlands on a Thursday. The pattern could repeat itself tomorrow since Respawn recently announced the Always Be Closing Evolved limited-time mode yesterday.

The official tweet also asks fans to subscribe to Apex‘s YouTube channel, which hints that the novelty could be a video—adding to the hypothesis that the reveal is a new episode of Stories from the Outlands. In the build-up to season five, Respawn gave fans a first look at Loba through the “Legacy of a Thief” animated short before revealing the official trailers.

It’s unlikely that the announcement is pointing to a new character trailer or launch trailer. With more season six teasers on the way and the Always Be Closing Evolved limited-time mode scheduled to end on Aug 18, Apex‘s next season could take a while to launch.

Whatever the big reveal is on the way for Apex, it will likely play a vital role in setting up season six—whether it’s through the introduction of a new character or more lore on the legends that are already in the game.