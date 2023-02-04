Apex Legends turns four years old and a surprise gift might be on the way

In case you needed to feel unreasonably old today, here’s a fun fact for you: Apex Legends is already four years old.

Today marks the four-year anniversary of Respawn’s surprise launch of Apex, one of the most successful such releases of any game in history. On the back of many of Twitch’s top streamers all playing the game on the first day, it was mere hours before the free-to-play battle royale eclipsed a million players.

4 years ago today: Apex Legends released with a surprise launch.



It hit 1 million players within 8 hours.



Happy Birthday Apex! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XFOMRLQUSk — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) February 4, 2023

The hype understandably died down a bit after that initial launch period, but since then, Apex has managed to cultivate a thriving community all its own. Even as some of the game’s biggest early personalities, like dizzy and aceu, moved on to different games and more variety streams, Apex has had new content creators and pros successfully fill the void both in the content creation space and in its pro scene.

While many players have complained about the game’s current state and season, there’s reason to believe that the new season update coming in mere days will represent a major new chapter and shift for Apex.

As several people have pointed out, the official Apex accounts have labeled the new season as “a new chapter” for the game. Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that they still haven’t officially announced the name of the new season yet—and the incoming seasonal trailer is simply titled “Apex Legends Launch trailer.”

Happy 4th anniversary, Apex! Next season is a "new chapter", and trailer name is "Apex Legends Launch trailer"… exciting times ahead 👀



That game pretty much changed my life – ALS anniversary will be in 2 weeks. Maybe there will be a surprise? 🙂 — Apex Legends Status (@_ApexStatus) February 4, 2023

Many content creators and players have hinted at some major meta changes and shifts to big systems in Apex that the developers have in store for next season, but so far, the only tease players have received for it is a carnival-style poster that the Apex Twitter account posted yesterday. Such a major change will most likely be a welcome one for both long-time players and newer ones that have just begun their Apex journey.

Thankfully, players shouldn’t have to wait much longer for news on what season 16 holds for them. They should get a glimpse of that tomorrow during the final day of the ALGS Split One Playoffs.