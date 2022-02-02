Apex Legends teases 2 new events, confirms ranked maps for season 12

Respawn Entertainment has unveiled a roadmap for the incoming season 12 of Apex Legends, Defiance, and it reveals some pertinent information for the game’s fans.

Most of the information in the roadmap has already been revealed, but it’s the first confirmation of the ranked splits for season 12. Ladder climbers in Defiance will be playing the new version of Olympus for the first half of the season before heading back to Kings Canyon in the second split.

We have big plans for you this season, legends. See what we have in store 👇 pic.twitter.com/CbvSv3nQn7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2022

In season 11, Apex ranked players experienced the new Storm Point map for split one before heading to World’s Edge for the current, second ranked split of the season. This means both of the season 11 maps are out for season 12 in ranked. Olympus, Kings Canyon, and Storm Point will be the maps in rotation in unranked games.

The other bits of new information in the roadmap are two upcoming events. Respawn is teasing a collection event called “Warriors,” and a second event titled “Unshackled.” Both will likely feature several new cosmetics and potentially a limited-time mode or two.

In the immediate future, though, Defiance will bring a new legend in Mad Maggie, the new Control nine-vs-nine limited-time mode, a new season pass, and the third anniversary of the game’s release in 2019.

Apex’s Defiance season begins next Tuesday, Feb. 8.