Apex Legends’ season 6 gameplay trailer provides a first in-game look at the Volt SMG

New season, new legend, new weapon. The Volt SMG is coming to Apex Legends after being on fans’ radar for months—and the season six gameplay trailer showed us what it looks like today.

The video shows the Volt in action. The weapon has a medium fire rate—it appears to rank somewhere between the R-99 and the Flatline—but, according to its description on the official EA website, it “packs a punch.”

In Season 6 – Boosted, new Legend Rampart has arrived to upgrade the competition. Unearth a new way to grab better gear with the all-new Crafting system. Get amped for the new Volt energy SMG, and more!



Season 6 – Boosted kicks off at 10pm PT on August 17. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TODNrO9dj3 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 14, 2020

Based on the gameplay trailer, the Volt is keeping one of its trademark attributes: its visual effects. In the Titanfall franchise, the weapon’s fire was followed by a blue tracer visual effect, which added an extra flavor to the gun, but was easy to spot, even from afar. Its trademark could make it easier to find firefights on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

The Volt is the first energy SMG in Apex, as confirmed on the official website. The season five weapon pool also had two other weapons that use energy ammo: the L-Star EMG and the Havoc Rifle.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fans have been anticipating the Volt for a few seasons. Early data miners uncovered mentions of the gun in the game files and constant updates led fans to believe that it wasn’t just legacy Titanfall data. In February, data miner That1MiningGuy uncovered an updated model of the Volt, fitted to Apex.

The Volt is coming to the Apex Games on Aug. 18, when season six, Boosted, releases. The new season is bringing in a plethora of changes, including an updated World’s Edge, the new crafting system, and, of course, a new legend: the fiery, quick-witted Rampart.