Apex Legends Season 2 patch notes

Apex Legends released the patch notes for the game’s season two, which launches today.

The update is starting to roll in across all platforms. You can acquire the battle pass in the game’s store for 950 Apex coins or the battle pass bundle for 2,800 Apex coins.

Take a look at the major changes in today’s update.

Legends

Apex Legends introduced a new legend into the game, Wattson. The character is available for 750 Apex coins or 12,000 legend tokens. Wattson has the ability to create electrified fences by connecting nodes. The fences damage and slow the enemies. You can watch her in action here.

Fortified legends such as Gibraltar and Caustic were buffed. Their damage reduction was increased from 10 percent to 15 percent. They are also immune to slow effects from weapon fire. Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection will last three more seconds.

The Pathfinder had his hitbox updated to fit properly its model and the Lifeline’s D.O.C heal drone now gets destroyed after two damage ticks by the circle. Mirage can now cancel out of his ultimate cloak early and has a small delay when disabling cloak.

Caustic’s Nox Gas magnitude of the slow is now reduced by 50 percent when effecting teammates. Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather can now track enemies scanned in real time instead of leaving a ghost image behind as before.

Guns

Respawn has introduced a new airdrop weapon, the L-STAR EMG. The gun fires large high-damage plasma projectiles, but overheats if the player fires for too long and has limited ammo.

The Flatline got its damage buffed from 13 to 15, the P2020 from 12 to 13, the Alternator from 13 to 15, and the Kraber from 125 to 145.

Players now have the chance to grab more legendary skins from the reward track and earn enough Crafting Materials to create a legendary item of their choice.

Map

Apex Legends made some major changes in the Kings Canyon. The Leviathans have breached it and now players have many things to explore as many areas of the map have been affected.

The patch also corrected various bugs, including the ones with legends such as Bloodhound, Wraith, and Octane. Respawn detailed all changes coming in today’s update in the patch notes. You can read it all on Reddit.