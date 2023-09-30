Apex Legends pro ragequits scrims after hilarious argument

In competitive games, things can sometimes get a little heated. Everyone is trying to win, and the frustration that comes from losing due to mistakes can boil over. However, there’s one universally understood rule of getting frustrated: You never just… leave.

After an argument with Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An concerning a lack of communication and overpeeking, Tyler “Dezignful” Gardner just, uh, left right at the beginning of the game. Both players are currently playing for orgless team The Dojo, which just placed fourth at the Apex Legends Global Series 2023 championship. You’d think the high placement would buy a little grace between teammates, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Evan “Verhulst” Verhulst, who was subbing in for the team, could only laugh as the argument unfolded.

“I don’t care if Timmy literally walked out with his dick in his hands and let the other team kill him. These are off-season scrims with Evan subbing,” r/CompetitiveApex user u/Used-Cartographer876 said. “Dezign should never act like that childish and rage that hard over one mistake in a meaningless scrim block.”

Thankfully for the duo that remained, Jack “NiceWigg” Martin, a streamer for 100 Thieves, stepped in and gave them a trio. Ironically, they won the final map of scrims.

Arguments happen, but it’s always worth being mature and working through them. Moreover, this was just a scrimmage, and practice is where mistakes are supposed to happen to be ironed out after. There’s clearly some maturing that needs to be done, not just among the Apex Legends professional players, but throughout the esports space.

