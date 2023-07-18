Apex Legends player’s squad wipe shows why you should always carry at least one grenade

A casual Apex Legends player recently made one of the best plays of their life, not thanks to any character ability or firepower capability but to a lucky frag grenade.

Lucky or not, the grenade Reddit user alex1inferno threw single-handedly killed a full squad. The Lifeline player had just landed on the ground to face their enemies and although alex1inferno also threw an Arc Star and fired some bullets, it was the frag grenade that took care of the enemy squad.

“My arc star hit the black market for 15, I hit a purple shield for 10, and then I hit a knockdown shield for 26,” alex1inferno said, explaining the play on Reddit. “I think it’s safe to say that the nade was doing the heavy lifting here and nothing probably would’ve changed in terms of [the] outcome had I not done those.”

That said, alex1inferno’s frag grenade was pretty much on point. Frag grenades deal 10 impact damage in Apex and up to 100 in explosion damage. It’s unclear how much damage it dealt to the enemies as alex1inferno wasn’t looking at the other squad at the moment when the frag grenade exploded.

While we don’t know if alex1inferno won this Apex match, we’re sure that they are happy enough about just getting a full squad wipe with one grenade.

Unfortunately, Apex doesn’t have an achievement for killing a whole squad with a grenade. But flexing on Reddit may just be enough for alex1inferno.

