Apex Legends players can’t believe Revenant canonically has fans

Apex Legends players are left wondering how Revenant, possibly one of the worst people to walk the world, has fans willing to cosplay him in broad daylight.

On Oct. 18, Apex players were treated to a surprise as Respawn released a lore video that introduces the game’s newest legend, Conduit.

At around the two-minute mark in the video, players caught a glimpse of a kid cosplaying as Revenant. Considering that Revenant was an assassin and is one of the most ruthless men still walking in Apex’s world, it’s pretty weird to see people, especially kids, wanting to cosplay as him.

But I think players are forgetting people also cosplay as characters like M. Bison from Street Fighter, and dozens of other villains.

Woah, Rev has fans that want to cosplay him?! pic.twitter.com/Z5Vcfsm9zr — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) October 18, 2023

Halloween is another factor to consider. People regularly dress as the most horrific characters from their favorite movies or series, so maybe dressing as Revenant isn’t that strange after all.

Add that to the fact Revenant has one of the best designs in the game and he’s pretty easy to cosplay as.

Some people are still willing to cosplay controversial characters even if they know they represent something horrible. As long as they’re not hurting anyone, they should still have the right to practice their hobbies peacefully.

