Apex Legends players are experiencing a bug causing significant audio issues

Apex Legends players are reporting audio bugs that cause the game’s music to blast during a match or remove all game audio.

Audio is a crucial part of almost any video game. Apex players need to be able to hear audio cues, especially when fighting an enemy team. Not hearing enemy footsteps or the direction of gunfire can be detrimental and cause players to lose a gunfight.

Apex player KoonLeo recently uploaded a short clip showing their experience with the bug. They were fighting an enemy team when they dropped behind a building to heal and recover when the music started playing. They couldn’t hear any other game audio over the blaring music and were at a significant disadvantage, resulting in their death.

Other players reported the same bug happening in their games, causing some to turn off music altogether. Some players reported having no sound when the music stops, which is arguably worse than having music blasting in your ears. It’s unclear what causes this bug, although some players theorize that it occurs after being revived.

This bug is a significant issue impacting dozens of players. The bug often occurs toward the end of a game, putting teams in an almost unwinnable situation when the stakes are high.

Respawn hasn’t publicly acknowledged the bug yet and it’s unclear if the devs are aware of the situation. It will need to be resolved in an upcoming update so players can finish matches without blowing their speakers.