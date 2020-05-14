Apex Legends player uses Mirage’s cloak ability to repeatedly revive teammates

Apex Legends players are taking full advantage of the latest update to Mirage, which makes him and his downed teammate invisible while reviving. One player managed to revive his teammates repeatedly and eventually defeat the enemy team without using a weapon.

A player and his squad encountered an enemy team early in a match before they had the chance to pick up any weapons or items. The player’s team was an easy target for the better-equipped squad, but the Mirage player had a trick up his sleeve.

Mirage recently received a buff that makes the character and his teammate invisible while he’s reviving them. This makes it difficult to finish a downed enemy and gives Mirage a chance to bring his teammate back into the action.

This player used the new ability to their advantage and revived their teammate right in front of the enemy. The enemy team had trouble keeping track of the player once they turned invisible, so the player was able to repeatedly revive his teammates with little issue.

The enemy team was eventually eliminated by another squad, which gave the player’s trio enough time to loot and escape. The player revived his teammates six times in just over a minute, which shows how powerful Mirage’s passive ability can be.

Mirage was considered one of the worst legends in Apex before the recent update because of his lackluster abilities that made him less viable than other characters. The popular legend finally received a proper update, though, which has led some players to suggest that Mirage is now a better medic than Lifeline.