Mirage has a few new tricks up his sleeve after today’s Apex season 5 buffs

Everyone’s favorite rootin’-tootin’ and bamboozlin’ legend is learning some new tricks this Apex Legends season.

Mirage buffs are finally here, giving the Holographic Trickster a new breath of life. The season five patch notes outline major changes to Mirage’s kit and decoys, which should help him perform better in the future meta.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

“The hope for this rework is that it gives more depth to Mirage gameplay by giving Mirage players avenues to get better at Bamboozling people,” Respawn said.

Mirage can now gain control of his decoy when using Psyche Out, mimicking the trickster’s every move. The decoy lasts 60 seconds and should provide more outplay potential than it previously did. This should break many necks in the Outlands, confusing your opponents who won’t know which target to look at.

The lovable trickster’s ultimate will now deploy a team of decoys that mimic Mirage’s every move, allowing him to escape easier or turn on his opponents. Some improvements to the legend’s cloaking ability will allow him to remain invisible when using respawn beacons and reviving a teammate, also cloaking your ally.

Mirage was one of the worst legends in the game due to his predictable kit and underwhelming abilities. These buffs should be enough to give Mirage mains an edge and an enjoyable experience.