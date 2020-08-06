Apex Legends’ official page teases “new holo-sprays” in the season 6 battle pass

Rampart may not be the only one graffiting the Apex Games. EA’s website says that Apex Legends players can get their hands on “new holo-sprays” in the battle pass, a feature that could allow squads to leave their mark on the arena.

The official season six page previews some of the rewards that players can obtain through the season six pass. The text lists more than 100 rewards, “including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Holo-Sprays, and more.”

Screengrab via EA Games

Data miners uncovered a series of icons that will presumably be used for sprays, including Wattson in a shushing gesture and an image of Caustic with “breathe it in” scrawled alongside it. These could be some of the holo-sprays mentioned in the battle pass.

Rampart’s launch is a good opportunity to debut a spray feature since she defaced a series of Hammond Robotics signs as part of a season six teaser. The legend sprayed catchphrases such as “all hail Sheila” and “shop Rampart” around the arena, leaving her mark in several different locations. The teaser could serve as a way to introduce the upcoming feature.

Data-mined information indicates that Rampart still isn’t done with her grafitti. Data miners found more sprays related to the upcoming legend, including sprayed versions of the Apex Games Commissioner Kuben Blisk, presumed missing.

Data miners also pointed out the existence of a graffiti hop-up mod that will likely allow players to shoot paint, both as a way to interact with Rampart and possibly as a hint toward the upcoming spray feature.

Respawn will likely reveal more details about the sprays as Apex‘s sixth season, Booster, draws near. The new season kicks off on Aug 18, less than two weeks from now.