Apex Legends’ new Assimilation Pack contains a new Revenant skin and 600 Apex Coins

Apex Legends’ Revenant is getting another exclusive skin.

Respawn released the Assimilation Pack last night, a digital pack that bundles content for the game. Players who acquire it can get Revenant’s Royal Death skin and 600 Apex Coins for $4.99.

Get the Assimilation Pack and unlock the Royal Death Revenant skin as well as 600 Apex Coins. Available now in the PlayStation, Xbox, and Origin store. pic.twitter.com/CdYwJ31xPj — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 11, 2020

The Royal Death rare skin dresses the character in shades of white, light blue, and gold, an usually jolly palette for the vengeful robot. In addition to the cosmetic, players will also receive 600 Apex Coins, which can be used to purchase in-game items.

Image via EA Games

This isn’t the first time Apex has released a bundle pack. Respawn released two special editions of the game last year that contained specific cosmetics for Bloodhound and Lifeline. Each individual bundle features a thematic legendary character skin, a legendary weapon skin, a banner frame, a badge, and Apex Coins. Players can purchase both digital and physical copies of the packs.

Octane may also be getting a special edition bundle, according to an Xbox leak from last night. The set will reportedly include a legendary character skin, a legendary skin for the Charge Rifle, as well as a gun charm, banner badge, and Apex Coins.

The Octane pack is considerably more comprehensive than the Assimilation pack and follows the lines of the Bloodhound and Lifeline editions of the game. It’s reportedly scheduled to release on Feb. 18, based on the leak, but its date could change after the Valentine’s Day event was postponed yesterday.

It’s unclear how long the Assimilation pack will be available for purchase, but players can get it on the Origin, Xbox, and PlayStation stores.