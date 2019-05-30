Apex Legends Legendary Hunt limited-time event coming next week

A limited-time event with special challenges is coming to Apex Legends for the first time, Respawn announced in a blog post.

The event Legendary Hunt will release next week, and the company said more details will come on Tuesday, June 4. Respawn wrote that players can compete in “Legendary Hunt challenges” to earn an Epic skin for Bloodhound called Master of the Hunt.

This is the first time Apex players will get challenges to complete and earn rewards.

It’s unclear if Legendary Hunt will feature a new game mode or if it will be only a list of challenges players have to complete in their default Apex matches. Respawn said in late April that new modes were coming to Apex.

Along with the Bloodhound skin, Respawn revealed a Legendary skin for Wraith, called Night Terror, and for the R-301 rifle, Honored Prey. Unlike with the Bloodhound skin, Respawn didn’t mention if players will be able to unlock these two through the Legendary Hunt challenges or if they’ll be available in the Shop to be purchased for as long as the event runs.

Apex fans should expect Legendary Hunt to come anytime after June 4, since that’s when Respawn will reveal details about the event. On June 8, players will also learn more about the season two Battle Pass through an EA live conference.