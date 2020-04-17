Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournaments rescheduled to better fit player schedules

EA and Respawn have finalized an updated schedule for the next three Apex Legends Global Series tournaments.

Online Tournament Four will continue as planned, running from April 18 to 20, while the fifth and sixth tournaments are being moved up and running a day earlier than originally scheduled.

OT Five and Six will now take place on May 2 and 3, and May 30 and 31 respectively, moving up to better accommodate all of the teams participating in each event. All of these tournaments will act as qualifiers for upcoming Premier Events, while also awarding top teams from each region around $100,000 in total winnings.

EA and Respawn are working to constantly improve the online tournament experience for Apex Legends as nearly every team is forced to play from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The production team is using cloud-based technology to connect players and viewers.

Thanks to the cloud-based broadcast production that EA is using, the Apex team were able to add three more Online Tournaments to the ALGS calendar as part of the company’s Stay Home. Play Together. initiative.

So far, each OT for the ALGS has averaged over 600 teams, with big names like Complexity Gaming, Team Liquid, Rogue, Luminosity Gaming, Gambit Esports, Natus Vincere, Virtus.pro, and more set to play in OT Four.

The Finals for OT Four from both Europe and North America will be streamed live on the Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels starting April 20, while individual teams will be streaming their own matches on their independent channels.