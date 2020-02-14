Apex Legends gets Online Game of the Year at D.I.C.E. Awards

Respawn Entertainment’s hit title Apex Legends has reached Apex Predator at the D.I.C.E. Awards. The game was presented with the Online Game of the Year at the 23rd annual awards show in Las Vegas.

Apex Legends was up against the classic remake Modern Warfare, Destiny 2, Tetris 99, and Wargroove. Apex Legends is not just one of the most popular games with about 70 million players worldwide but has blossomed into a highly competitive esport.

The biggest winner of the night was not an esport, however. House House’s Untitled Goose Game‘s unique concept and gameplay was a global phenomenon during its release, spawning hilarious content and memes about the titular goose.

The foul fowl was duly rewarded with three awards, including the coveted Game of the Year over heavyweight experiences like Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment’s Control.

The D.I.C.E. Awards are the “most credible, respected and recognized awards for the interactive entertainment community“. A total of 65 titles released in 2019 were up for prizes at today’s award night. Votes are cast by members of the Academy’s 33,000 strong membership base.