Apex Legends’ Fight Night short sheds some light on Pathfinder’s creator

Apex Legends’ latest animated short revealed some details about one of the battle royale’s most anticipated mysteries: the identity of Pathfinder’s creator. The answers, however, come with a series of other questions.

In “Fight Night,” Respawn revealed that one of Pathfinder's creators was “Dr. Amelie P.” and that he was created for a specific purpose. “Your existence is proof that the Outlands can survive,” she tells him—although what that means is one more story hook to explore in Apex lore.

This episode of Stories from the Outlands tells the story of detective turned security guard Victor Maldera, who's obsessed with finding Alexander Nox. Maldera interrogates Pathfinder after an incident at the restaurant they work at and encounters key evidence in the MRVN's data bank: conclusive proof that Alexander Nox escaped the wreck of Humbert Labs—despite the coroner pronouncing him dead.

A criminal syndicate is after Pathfinder, however, and Maldera and the robot have to escape the pursuit. The two hijack a ship and Maldera wants to back up Pathfinder's files on Nox. The detective, however, stumbles into some information about Pathfinder's creator.

The screen shows a woman named “Dr. Amelie P,” who speaks with a French accent. “Marvin, we need you. Your existence is proof that the Outlands can survive. People must be told [inaudible]. You are our Pathfinder. We've made you for a great purpose.” A number on the bottom of the screen reveals that the video is from 2658, a little over 70 years before the events of Apex.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The cinematic reveals that Pathfinder's creator may be a group of individuals rather than a singular creator, based on Dr. Amelie's use of the plural. The screen also mentions the “phase runner,” which may point toward Apex's latest map.

This could mean that Pathfinder's creation is connected to Olympus and the energy crisis the city faced at the time—although Respawn hasn't shared a conclusive answer in the lore. Olympus was a colony of scientists and bright minds, and if Pathfinder's purpose is as important as it seems, his creation could likely be a group effort.

Apex fans quickly came up with a prevalent theory about Dr. Amelie's identity. Based on the last name and the French accent, she could be a relative of Wattson's, although she's too old to be Wattson's mother.

The mystery about Pathfinder's creator still stands, at least for now. But Respawn's upcoming lore book, "Pathfinder's Quest," will share even more important details on Pathfinder's creation and deliver lore on some of the other legends—possibly exposing Dr. Amelie's theorized connection to Wattson.