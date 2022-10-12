Apex Legends fans workshop new ideas for Revenant’s ultimate

Apex Legends fans are talking about ideas for a potential reworked version of Revenant’s Death Totem ultimate ability.

Reddit user Kvetanista prompted the discussion when they asked, “What if Death Totem transformed you into a Shadow Royale type of shadow?” During the limited-time mode Shadow Royale, defeated teammates return as shadows. While they can’t shoot weapons, they have increased melee strength, they run faster and can wall-run, and they can revive downed teammates, among other perks. Kvetanista’s proposition involves combining these abilities with Death Totem’s existing death protection feature, which sends teammates back to the Totem’s location rather than downing them after they take fatal damage.

Their suggestion prompted quite a bit of discussion among fans, many of whom are hoping Revenant will receive a buff or rework in the not-so-distant future. One suggestion called for Death Totem to be replaced entirely by a “personal transformation” for Revenant that effectively gives him a second life. Another fan said that the Totem’s death protection should be removed in favor of a series of buffs that remain active as long as the Totem isn’t destroyed. They suggested buffs to movement speed, reload speed, or damage reduction as well as the ability for all of Revenant’s teammates to wall-climb like he can.

At time of writing, Revenant has a low 2.6 percent pick rate across all players, with an even lower 0.3 percent pick rate among Master and Apex Predator-level players. He hasn’t been adjusted beyond minor balance changes and bug fixes in the last several seasons, which likely prompted Kvetanista’s initial suggestion.