Apex Legends fans left fuming as Steam config issue worsens: ‘How is this not cheating?’

Apex Legends players have been pointing out the issue of Steam configs for months, but the problem is only worsening. One player has shared new configs that allow controller users to pull off wild moves that others consider bordering on cheating.

A player showcased a new line of improved Steam configs for controllers on Jan. 28, with Apex fans outraged over the legality of such add-ons that allow users to do everything those on a mouse and keyboard can. With these Steam configs in Apex, controller users have access to auto-aim, automated movement such as tap-strafing and the hated neo-strafing, automatic 180-degree snap-aim turns, and much more. The catch is that it’s borderline cheating, and players are fed up with it.

Most of the config add-ons are made to be toggled, according to the video, resembling cheat software even in functionality. The casual fanbase wasn’t the only ones responding harshly to the situation as professional Apex player Jordan “Reps” Wolfe is stumped Respawn still allows something like this to plague the game. Content creator Treeree was among the first to spot the config video, condemning configs in a tweet that garnered more than a million views in just a few hours. “Steam configs need to be replaced with something else,” Treeree said.

Players have been arguing against Steam configuration files for months, and even called for Respawn to ban the practice altogether in November 2023. The configs, which are essentially macros bound to buttons on a controller, have been posing a serious issue in the game especially when its creators call them “undetectable,” implying these are more akin to cheating rather than a means to help those using controllers.

The differences between controller and mouse and keyboard players have long been debated but particularly so in Apex with many pros even switching to controller due to benefits like aim assist. However, these configs are clearly a step too far and blur the line between fair competition and those who choose to cheat.

Dot Esports has reached out to Respawn Entertainment for a comment but has received no response at the time of publishing.