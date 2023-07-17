Apex Legends fans convinced leaked season 18 rework is real after teasers in new trailer

Apex Legends got a new trailer today that pushed the plot of what’s currently happening in the Outlands forward for what feels like the first time in forever. And while the mysterious adventure of Loba, Mad Maggie, and Lifeline was short on explanations, many think the video points to one character getting a rework.

After dealing with a bartender who Mad Maggie both affectionately headbutts and then non-affectionately stabs through the hand with several throwing darts, she heads to a non-descript facility that is apparently owned and run by Duardo Silva. The facility is guarded by several Spectre units, which Maggie inevitably sets off, forcing the trio to make their escape and Lifeline to stop her download of whatever the facility is for early.

As the three make their getaway courtesy of Valkyrie, however, Loba reveals something that she managed to pilfer from the facility. It’s a small orb, glowing red in parts and with a wire attached to it.

Notably, it looks like Loba keeps this discovery hidden from the rest of the group. And usually, whenever Loba is sneaking around trying to steal things that aren’t immediately and obviously worth a high price without telling her conspirators about it, that only means one thing: Revenant.

The long-leaked rumor for season 18 is that the “new” legend that players will be able to play is actually a full legend rework, the most extensive ever done to a playable character in Apex. That character is supposedly Revenant, codenamed “Revenant Reborn.”

Given the name of this cinematic, “Kill Code,” feels like a direct reference to Loba and Revenant’s search for Revenant’s source code that drove both of their stories forward in the game for so long, it feels reasonable to assume that this glowing orb absolutely has something to do with the psychopathic murder robot. And many Apex fans seem to think so, too.

It might have escaped your notice, given how little Revenant is played in most Apex matches right now, but a new voiceline for Revenant was added this season. Whenever the simulacrum uses a syringe or med kit to heal, he complains of a “ringing” in his ears.

With Revenant being a simulacrum and all that, that distinctly human problem isn’t really supposed to happen to his non-fleshy body and teases that something is up with Revenant as we know him.

Whatever’s going on with Revenant, Loba, and even Mad Maggie, Lifeline, and Duardo Silva, we’ll probably find out more when part two of Kill Code drops on July 31.

