Apex Legends fan discovers how to make Mirage’s decoy fly

Mirage’s decoy may want to consider a career in the NBA.

An Apex Legends fan discovered a trick to make Mirage’s decoy jump incredibly high in the air, posting the hilarious video today. While it might not be the most useful exploit, it’s certainly an entertaining one. Dot Esports was able to reproduce this interaction in the Firing Range and in a public match.

The Holographic Trickster’s reworked Psyche Out ability allows him to gain control of the decoy, which mimics any of Mirage’s actions. So if you jump, the decoy also jumps. But it might be taking that command too seriously.

The player discovered that rapidly swapping control of the decoy and spamming jump makes the clone float higher and higher in the air. By repeatedly swapping, the original jump animation doesn’t finish before the next one begins. So instead of Mirage’s decoy landing on the ground before starting the next jump, it just gets some serious hang time.

The bug isn’t exactly game breaking. Enemy teams seeing a Mirage floating in the air won’t believe it’s the real trickster. But it can potentially pose as a hysterical distraction for your team to take advantage of.

It’s unclear if the odd interaction is on Respawn’s radar yet. If it begins to adversely affect matchmaking, however, the devs will likely patch the bug out.