Apex Legends players are plagued by yet another error code called Gnut

Another Apex Legends error code has popped up to plague games and disconnect players at a moment’s notice. This time, the general name of the error code is “Gnut” and it has managed to disconnect a number of players over the past couple of days.

Unlike the other error codes, like Leaf and Wheel, error code Gnut can be found alongside a variety of other errors like “sh_battlepass.gnut” and “sh_bleedout.gnut.” There hasn’t been a real indicator of what’s causing this new error, but if more players begin to report this issue, Respawn’s developer team should begin to investigate it.

These errors have been a consistent problem for Apex players and the developers behind the game. Even though the long-awaited second season dropped at the beginning of July, players have still suffered through some unfortunate circumstances with these error codes.

Although codes Leaf and Wheel haven’t been occurring too much over the past few weeks, this new error might need to be focused on before it gets to be too much of an issue for the game’s player base.

Fortunately, Respawn has been diligent with its work toward fixing these errors, and if Gnut becomes a more widespread issue, Respawn will probably be working hard to rectify the situation as soon as possible.