Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event, featuring Seer nerfs and Horizon’s Heirloom, is now live

Today, Respawn launched this year’s Dressed to Kill Collection Event in Apex Legends. The event will run from June 20 to July 4, and will include 24 new, limited-time cosmetic items to unlock for your Legends.

The Dressed to Kill cosmetics are all themed around business and formal-wear. The event trailer shows off some of these items, including Mag Maggie’s Legendary white, spiked suit; Newcastle in a sporty purple pinstripe number; and even Revenant rocking a coiffed blonde hairstyle.

Fans have been looking forward to this particular Dressed to Kill Collection Event, as leakers previously revealed that Scottish Legend Horizon will finally be receiving her own Heirloom weapon after being in the game for almost ten seasons. This Heirloom is called “Gravity Maw,” and it’s a mace with black hole energy. Any of these cosmetic items can be exchanged for crafting materials or Apex Coins, or found in Dressed to Kill Event Apex Packs.

Players can obtain this Heirloom for Horizon by unlocking all of the other 24 limited-time cosmetic items before the Collection Event ends.

Beyond expanding your fashion and weapon options in Apex Legends, the Dressed to Kill Collection Event is also bringing the Armed and Dangerous limited-time mode back to the battle royale. In this mode, players can only use sniper rifles and shotguns on the battlefield.

In terms of larger gameplay changes, the Dressed to Kill update is also bringing changes to Seer and the Nemesis weapon. Seer’s entire kit has been nerfed again, reducing the range of his abilities. His tactical ability, Focus of Attention, has been changed the most. Its ability to cancel heal, revive and respawn beacon interactions was axed, replaced with an increased duration for its silence effect and a slowing effect.

The Dressed to Kill Event is now live in Apex Legends. Players have until July 4 to collect each cosmetic item on the prize tracker to unlock Horizon’s new Gravity Maw Heirloom.

