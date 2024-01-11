Apex Legends devs share new Final Fantasy-themed Vtuber assets—and they’re free

Apex Legends devs unveiled new assets for Vtubers on Jan. 10 for the Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Apex crossover event, featuring a Moogle mascot outfit, overlays and frames, and a Wattson Moogle blanket.

Since the Apex and FF7 crossover event went live on Jan. 9, the devs have received backlash from the community due to the cost of the event cosmetics and items. If you’re a Final Fantasy fan wanting these cosmetics, you’ll pay just shy of $400, the equivalent of buying a new console and a game. While some players don’t care and will pay this price for those stunning FF7 cosmetics, many won’t because they believe these events just aren’t worth it anymore. But there might be a silver lining. The new Vtuber assets are free.

You can now find all of our vtuber assets available for download on the Apex website – including ones themed after the #FF7R event!

🔗: https://t.co/0VC1g7KIGg



Check out the Wattson Moogle Blanket in action featuring @viennavtuber 👇 pic.twitter.com/rYuLwP3Bx0 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 10, 2024

While these are cute and the best price, free, the downside is they’re creative assets for Vtubers. Anyone can download these assets, so you can still download them even if you aren’t a Vtuber. And who knows? Maybe this is your sign to become one. But if that’s not your cup of tea, or if you’re a streamer, there are FF7-themed overlays and frames you can use.

As you can expect, players aren’t too happy about these assets because they believe the devs are doing more for Vtubers than the game or regular players. This seems to be the current sentiment from players as there are no free assets or creatives for non-streamers or Vtubers unless you count the new Twitch Drops, which are regular Legend stickers and have nothing to do with the new crossover event.

Sadly, the FF7 and Apex crossover event didn’t hit right with the community. But surprisingly, it has brought players back to the FPS. So, it’s not all bad.