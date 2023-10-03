Apex Legends devs looking into stats issue that keeps crashing the game

Respawn has just pushed a new Apex Legends update that was supposed to resolve performance and graphic issues that were plaguing the battle royale, but it seems in doing so it has brought upon players another gamebreaking problem.

Today, Apex players have been encountering an issue when viewing the stats screen that results in the game crashing. The good news, Respawn is on the case and it should be getting remedied sometime soon.

It isn’t clear how widespread the problem is, but for the Apex devs to acknowledge it we expect it has been causing problems for a lot of players. In response to the update that the devs are on the case players were more interested in vocalizing their disdain for skilled-based matchmaking, which shouldn’t really surprise anybody.

We're currently investigating a crash that happens when viewing stats in @PlayApex. We'll let you know as soon as we have a fix for it 🛠️ — Respawn (@Respawn) October 2, 2023

If you’re one of the players faced with this new bug then unfortunately there isn’t a lot you can do other than boot the game back up and hope it doesn’t happen again. Respawn will likely share an update once the problem is fixed, so it’s worth keeping an eye on their social media for news.

Outside of issues like this, Apex has had some other interesting bugs recently. One of these literally had players sent across the map, and while it’s hilarious to watch, it’s not the kind of thing you’ll want to happen during your ranked lobbies.

Related All Apex Legends character pick rates

The latest Apex patch, shipped live late last month, finally brought in much-needed Revenant changes to remedy a previous problem that was stopping player event progress. Alongside side this, Switch users should be seeing better graphics and performance after the update and some PC visual issues have also been fixed.

These much-needed updates were, of course, joined by these pesky crashing issues, but hopefully, Respawn will be able to ship a fix for the issue in the near future.

About the author