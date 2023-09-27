A bizarre Apex Legends bug puzzles the community as a player is sent flying across the map

A bizarre bug is puzzling the Apex Legends community due to the lack of a concrete explanation. Theories were thrown around that span from a frame-perfect bullet to a trident bug.

On Sept. 26, a Reddit post contained a video of a player getting sent across the map in a downed state the moment they entered the trident.

Various theories have been thrown around as to why the bug happened but it’s still confusing players. A Reddit user named whatisabaggins55 proposed it might have something to do with the trident and the bullet firing before the player entered.

They said the player was sent straight to the middle of the map because the game panicked and didn’t know where to put them since they entered the trident as they were downed.

They further explained in another comment that each map has an origin point. It doesn’t have to be in the middle of the map; the point is determined by the developers and every time the game bugs, it teleports players there.

Looking at the footage carefully, you can hear a gunshot a second before the player enters the trident. After that, it showed they were downed on the kill feed by a Wingman. It couldn’t be a network error as the player’s network status window doesn’t show any packet loss and their ping is low.

But the gunshot theory is still pretty flimsy as the gunshot was heard a second before the player entered the trident. Sixty frames had already passed so you can’t really call it “in the same frame.”

Whatever the reason might be, one thing is pretty common in these theories: The game couldn’t figure out what to do and just shot them to the center of the map as a part of its contingency plan.

