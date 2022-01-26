Apex Legends: Defiance launch trailer coming tomorrow

The launch trailer for Apex Legends’ upcoming season, Defiance, will debut tomorrow at 10am CT.

At time of writing, there are over 900 people waiting to view the trailer on YouTube, so the hype is very real for the newest season of EA’s flagship battle royale title.

It's time to take a stand. Tune in on January 27, 8:00 AM PST to watch the Apex Legends: Defiance launch trailer.



💥: https://t.co/DiYYFoeYa8 pic.twitter.com/EPUSs6i7jy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 26, 2022

The launch trailer will likely show off gameplay of the season’s new features, including the newest legend Mad Maggie and her abilities. Previous leaks have teased her kit before, but this will be the first official look at what she can do.

The newest season of Apex will include Mad Maggie, a new limited-time mode called Control featuring a nine-vs-nine format, an update to the Olympus map, a new battle pass, and more.

The new season also marks Apex’s third anniversary and Respawn will celebrate the game’s birthday with free offers for three different legends. Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie will be unlockable for free simply by playing during one of the three weeks of the season’s launch. Themed packs for the legends will also be included.

Season 12 of Apex, Defiance, is set to launch on Feb. 8.