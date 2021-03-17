Apex Legends, Dark Horse Comics team up for new comic series this June

Apex Legends and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up once more for a new comic series and its first issue is due to release this June, according to IGN.

Apex Legends: Overtime is a four-part series that will be written by Titanfall writer Jesse Stern and drawn by Neil Edwards, with ink by Keith Champagne, colors by Antonio Fabela, and letters by Nate Piekos.

Image via IGN

The cover of the first issue features Mirage and Crypto looking toward the reader as Revenant ominously lumbers toward them. The Paradise Lounge, a bar that Mirage used to bartend at, can be seen behind them in the background.

"In the comic series, the Legends find themselves pulled together to rescue the city from Mad Scientists, brutal assassins, and the sudden and sinister grip of The Syndicate, a corrupt cabal attempting to 'fix' arena outcomes in their favor," Dark Horse's official synopsis reads. "Will the Legends hold up to their celebrity status and be the heroes Solace needs?"

Dark Horse previously worked with Apex on the lovable Apex Legends: Pathfinder's Quest, a book told from Pathfinder's perspective. This comic series is another great way to expand on the lore and universe built by Respawn.

Apex Legends: Overtime #1 releases in print and digital formats on June 2.