Apex Legends’ Black Friday sale returns with big bargain for Heirloom Shard hunters

The Black Friday returned today in Apex Legends, and it comes with a solid deal for players that are trying to get an Heirloom.

Heirloom Shards are one of the rarest currencies to gain in Apex, requiring either a very lucky low percent chance roll, or hundreds of Apex Packs to be opened. The Black Friday Sale now stands to give players their biggest chance at acquiring their favorite Mythic rarity Heirloom weapon or skin, for the cheapest price all year.

The Black Friday shop is now available on all platforms, running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5, with new limited time skin bundles for legends and weapons, plus the ability to buy Apex packs in bulk for discounted prices. The biggest draw in the event appeals to Heirloom Shard collectors, who can buy the 100-Apex Pack bundle at a discounted price of 6,700 Apex coins, equivalent to $60, in comparison to the normal $100 price tag.

Apex Legends Black Friday sale is live now



Skins for Wraith, Octane and Bloodhound pic.twitter.com/kIOCFBMuj9 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) November 21, 2023

According to the official Apex Legends FAQ page, Heirloom Shards are only obtainable from Apex Packs, and have a less-than-one-percent chance of dropping. Shards are used to buy exclusive Heirloom weapons for legends, replacing their default holstered animation, or Prestige Skins, which feature three versions and exclusive finishers for dealing damage with the corresponding legend.

If a player is unlucky with their packs, they are not completely shut out of obtaining Heirloom Shards, as Shards are always guaranteed to drop every 500 Apex Packs. Mythic rarity collectors can buy their way to an Heirloom for $500 on a normal day, but the Black Friday sale allows them a good chance to hit that 500 number at a discount.

Buying the bundle will give you a $40 discount on 100 packs, and most people won’t have to buy 500 Apex Packs outright to hit their next Heirloom, since the bad luck counter kick in from the last Heirloom Shards you opened (or from the time you start opening packs, if you’ve never opened Heirloom Shards).

The 100-Pack Bundle is exactly 6,700 Apex Coins, corresponding to the $59.99 option. Screenshot by Dot Esports One Apex Pack is equivalent to one dollar. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Underworld Demon charm is exclusive to the 100-Pack Bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Take Heed weapon charm is exclusive to the 20-pack bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If players aren’t immediately sold on buying 100 Apex Packs, an alternate and cheaper option also exists. The Black Friday sale also offers an unlimited 20-pack bundle for 1,000 Apex Coins, or $10. This pack includes the Take Heed weapon charm, and double the standard amount of packs a player would get when normally buying from the Apex Packs tab in the store page.

The Black Friday sale also includes new recolors and reruns of season 16 event skins. Underworld Guardian is a new recolor of Wraith’s Ancient of the Void from the Imperial Guard event, and is bundled with the Warrior Bound skin for the Volt SMG. Also returning from the Imperial Guard event is Octane’s Cerulean Centurion, the 30-30 Repeater’s Cerulean Slayer, and the Wisdom’s Peak banner frame. Bloodhound’s Majestic Tracker skin and corresponding Proud Pennant emote also return from the Regal Wrath sale.

Grab exclusive past-season skins alongside Apex Packs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each legend bundle comes with three versions that offer 45 packs, 20 packs, or the skins by themselves, with discounted prices for each offer.

The Black Friday sale lasts for two weeks, until Dec. 5, giving players plenty of time to decide if they want to take advantage of the discounted prices.