Apex Legends account lost all progress: Can you fix the progress bug?

Progression in Apex Legends is everything. It connects to your level account, the skins and cosmetics you’ve earned, and your rank in competitive modes. Losing all of that progress, as many players did on April 2, might as well make the game unplayable.

Reports rolled in after the weekly reset on April 2 that players had lost account level progression, Heirlooms, legend skins, and more. What made the bug even more frustrating for some players is the error allegedly reset some players’ account and ranked levels as well, forcing them to play through Rookie matches once again in ranked, while others lost the battle passes they previously purchased.

Apex is so chalked. Lost my pred badge from last season and like 10 heirlooms. pic.twitter.com/ZsXwmyjX9x — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) April 2, 2024

With so much of the game tied to account progression, players are understandably wondering if there’s anything they can do to fix their accounts and get back to playing Apex as normal as there’s still the Shadow Society event going on and today is the first day of a new ranked split. Here’s everything we know about the bug.

Can you fix your account level resetting in Apex Legends?

It’s not looking good. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Unfortunately for players, there does not seem to be any fix for the account progression resetting in Apex at the moment. Players will likely just have to wait on Respawn to roll out a hotfix for the issue.

This seems to be a server-side error, and it’s completely unlike most server errors that can sometimes be solved simply by resetting your internet connection. Reports of players losing their account progression were widespread and fairly immediate after the game’s normal weekly reset that occurs every Tuesday. As such, it seems like this is an error that’s completely on Respawn’s side of things, and there aren’t workarounds for players.

For the time being, it’s probably wise to avoid unlocking any new cosmetics in Apex as there are already issues with cosmetics remaining unlocked on accounts and, if worst comes to worst, you don’t want to end up losing Crafting Metals or the Apex Coins players spend real money to obtain. Respawn updated the player base shortly after reports of the bug started rolling in and the devs said they were investigating, so players will likely have more answers shortly.

Why did my Apex account reset?

This is also another mystery Apex players are waiting for Respawn to update them on. Considering the bug happened right around 12pm CT on a Tuesday, it’s most likely that this error was somehow connected to the weekly reset. This is also the weekly reset that began a new ranked split and phased out the one-day festivities from April Fools’ Day, so there was a lot happening with the game behind the scenes, even if you didn’t need to download a patch.

