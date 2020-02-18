Apex fans can now purchase Octane Edition in digital format

All aboard the Octrain, Apex fans. The battle royale’s special Octane Edition is now available for purchase in digital format. Fans of the game can begin sporting new arachnid-themed skins as they take on the Apex Games.

In addition to 1,000 Apex Coins, the special Octane Edition comes with the following exclusive rewards:

Legendary Arachnoid Rush Octane skin

Legendary Arachnoid Charge Rifle skin

Violet Widow weapon charm

Venomous badge

Both the arachnid-themed skins for Octane and the Charge Rifle share a white and lavender color scheme. Octane is dressed head-to-toe in a sleek white outfit with sharp, fang-like decals on the sides of his legs.

The Octane Edition is the third special edition of the battle royale that fans can purchase. In October, the Apex developer released the Bloodhound and Lifeline Editions, which featured the legends in devilish and angelic skins, respectively. Like the new Octane Edition, the Lifeline and Bloodhound packs come with a variety of rewards in addition to Apex Coins.

The Octane Edition sells for $19.99 in a digital format and will become available in physical copies at select retailers in the near future. Console players can purchase the Octane Edition from the Microsoft or PlayStation stores, depending on their platform, while those on PC will be able to buy the bundle from Origin.