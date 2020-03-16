Apex fan creates concept that shows what items your teammates need

Attachments can make the difference between life and death in Apex Legends. Most attachments significantly improve a weapon’s performance or add new abilities.

Players can request attachments by marking them in their inventory, which notifies their squadmates. This notification isn’t saved, however, and disappears after a few seconds. And now, an Apex fan has made a mockup of a feature that shows if a teammate recently requested an item they have found.

A player uploaded an image of a conceptual feature that would appear when looking at a piece of equipment on the ground. The normal information like the name of the item and if it can be equipped to their current weapon appears, but this concept also shows a notification that tells them a teammate recently requested this item.

This feature would prevent players from spamming notifications to their squad while they look for a certain item and would make finding attachments quicker and easier. A lot of Apex players will constantly mark every item they find just in case one of their teammates needs it, which can be annoying or overwhelming.

Apex players have a lot of good ideas when it comes to new content for the game. Another fan recently posted their idea of how to bring Forge back as a simulacrum, which lines up with Apex’s lore and storyline. Another player created an impressive shark skin for Gibraltar that’s perfect for the tanky legend.

Fans will have to wait and see if Respawn notices any of their ideas and makes them a reality.