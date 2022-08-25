Apex devs are still trying to fix ranked rewards glitch but just can’t figure it out

While the team have remained silent, they are working on it.

Apex Legends players who suffered a ranked rewards glitch that has been affecting the game may need to wait a little longer for a fix, as it seems Respawn is still working to identify the issue.

Over the last few months, players have been reporting an issue where their ranked rewards from the season were not distributed correctly, resulting in many unlucky Apex players not receiving the right badge in their end-of-season rewards packages.

As this issue has gone without a fix, one Redditor responded in a recent Dev Team Bug Fix Update thread asking if a solution was on the way. Responding, a Respawn dev elaborated on the issue which appears to have stumped the team.

The Respawn dev explained that while the fix has worked every in the dev staging environment, once it’s added to the live Apex servers, it fails.

“We’ve had a couple of times when we’re “sure” we’ve fixed it and then it turns out not to work,” the Respawn dev wrote.

“We’ve stopped making more public posts on this issue. We’re working with a couple of Preds who we know are affected and each time I think I’ve figured out why it wasn’t working and we get an update out, we ask them to see if the fix is valid.”

Image via EA Games

If this fix works, Respawn says they will make an announcement so players know the issue is resolved, but otherwise, they will remain silent on the issue to “avoid getting people’s hopes up and failing to deliver.”

The issue could lead to big changes to the “underlying logic” of the badge system as the Apex devs remain stumped on why the issue is only affecting select players and why none of the fixes so far have worked.

“Badges are a much more complex system than they might appear, and so EA support literally cannot do anything to help these players,” the dev continued. “We can’t just “give” players these specific badges (because of how the system is built), though rewriting the badge system so that we can do exactly that is increasingly looking like it might be the best option.

While this might seem like sad news for affected Apex players, it seems the team has been and still is hard at work looking for an answer. Hopefully, that will come soon.