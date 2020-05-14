Apex data miner finds a Portal 2-themed gun charm in the game files

Potato GLaDOS may come as a special prize after Apex's upcoming move to Steam.

GLaDOS is one of the antagonists of the Portal franchise and she may be coming to Apex Legends—but not as a playable character. An Apex data miner revealed that Portal‘s sarcastic AI could make an appearance as a gun charm.

Data miner Biast12 uncovered a gun charm styled after potato GLaDOS hiding in the game files. The charm is a faithful representation of when she was uploaded to a potato during Portal 2.

So this got added in the files, name: "v_charm_valve_potato"

this could hint to something with valve or maybe steam pic.twitter.com/zuGnMZ5nmd — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 14, 2020

Although data-mined information can contain scrapped cosmetics or legacy Titanfall data, a GLaDOS gun charm doesn’t match either of the criteria. It’s also too out-of-place to be a joke.

The gun charm could be a gift to celebrate Apex‘s upcoming move to Steam as part of last year’s partnership between EA and Valve. The deal allows both companies to offer Origin titles on the Steam Store, as well as EA’s subscription service, EA Access.

The partnership started shortly after its signing. EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched both on Origin and Steam—and more titles, such as The Sims 4, Battlefield V, and Apex Legends, will follow suit.

EA’s official statement, however, doesn’t offer a definitive date for Apex‘s Steam debut. The 2019 post only mentions that some of its multiplayer games, including Apex, “will become available next year.”

Portal is one of Valve’s most famous franchises and GLaDOS grew into fans’ hearts with her sarcastic, snide remarks over the course of the game. The AI is one of the few NPCs that’s part of protagonist Chell’s journey through several Aperture Science tests and she quickly became a popular element in the franchise. The gun charm is a reference to a moment in Portal 2 where GLaDOS is briefly uploaded into a potato.