Apex Legends cheater explains how his software works

An Apex Legends streamer revealed live how he uses cheating software in the game without being caught by other players on the game’s anti-cheat software.



A clip from streamer StayCozey shows him saying how he sets up his aimbot to guarantee he’s hitting shots on his opponents, but without perfect accuracy. He explains that the settings will make his character shoot within a certain parameter he’s defined, which means he won’t always hit the opponent’s head but will always hit some part of their body.



“It’s not going to be a headshot,” he said. “It’s not going to sit there and laser your body, your neck, or something like that. It will shoot randomly within those parameters. It’s 100 times better than silent aim.”



The streamer says he doesn’t give away his hacking software to other people normally, but that he was going to give another one to the person who was playing with him that would allow him to be “undetected.”



KEEPS TALKING ABOUT HOW HE'S CHEATING

This is one example of how some players use soft-hacking software in Apex matches and still cheat. This kind of strategy might make them just look like players with good aim if someone else is watching them play, which is misleading for those who want to report them but still effective for the user of the hack.



This is the kind of cheating that Respawn has been cracking down on. The company banned over 335,000 cheaters in Apex in just the month after release. It has stopped providing updates about ban waves, but sometimes cheat providers complain about new bans in specialized forums online.



Regardless of how efficient this software is, it’s illegal and should result in a permanent ban of these cheaters’ accounts. Twitch streamers who are caught cheating can also have their channels taken down by the platform since streaming hacks in online multiplayer games is an infraction of Twitch’s Terms of Services.