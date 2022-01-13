Apex brings back the Rampage and Sentinel

Respawn pushed out a patch to Apex Legends today, bringing the Rampage LMG and Sentinel sniper rifle back into the game after continued issues with a bug allowed players to keep both guns in their charged state permanently.

After initially announcing the bug had been fixed in December, players found the permanently-charged bug was still active, forcing Respawn to disable the two weapons due to the number of players abusing the glitch.

A small update to @PlayApex just went live to fix the following:

👕 A crash related to the MIL-SPEC skin

🔋 An issue with charging weapons

🔫 Re-enabling the MIL-SPEC skin, Rampage, and Sentinel in-game — Respawn (@Respawn) January 13, 2022

The fix brings an end to the terror of permanently-charged weapons and the Rampage and Sentinel should once again be available in the loot pool in all modes.

The Rampage also got a slight nerf to its damage output, going from 28 damage per bullet to the body to 26. In addition, its charged state now lasts a shorter amount of time when shooting since the balance team upped the thermite consumption per shot.

You may notice the Rampage feels a bit different. We decreased the damage per bullet down from 28 -> 26 and increased the thermite consumption per shot in its charged state. Give it a try and let us know what ya think. As always, we appreciate your patience, legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) January 13, 2022

Even without the perma-charge bug, the Rampage was recognized as one of the strongest guns in the game before it was disabled, capable of putting down serious damage at range and burst damage up close while it was charged up. These changes tune down the gun just a bit, making sure it’s not too good at all ranges and in any scenario.

The patch also included a fix to Bangalore’s legendary skin MIL-SPEC, which is the lore-based skin introduced to the game in conjunction with the release of the latest Stories from the Outlands, “Gridiron.” Like all other lore-based legendaries, MIL-SPEC comes with a special animation in the character select screen.

Soon after the skin went live, however, players realized that having the skin equipped and loading into a game as Bangalore in the skin would crash not only the player’s game but their teammates’ games in some cases as well. The skin had been disabled since Jan. 4, when it was released.