An Apex Legends fan created a Caustic gas trap so real it’ll take your breath away

This Apex Legends fan created a Caustic gas canister that’s realistic enough to unearth buried memories of fighting the legend in a tight space.

On Nov. 9, Vitaliy_Joiner posted a video of their creation in the game’s subreddit.

In the video, you can see a realistic gas canister slowly unveiling itself and emitting smoke. This canister is Caustic’s gas trap in Apex and it’s usually used to prevent enemies from entering chokepoints. The damage these traps deal as well as the smoke give Caustic players and their squads the upper hand in fights.

Caustic is a controller legend in Apex, meaning he excels in controlling space and is great for urban warfare. Fighting in tight spaces like houses is where Caustic shines the most.

Caustic’s Nox Gas Canisters is one of the best abilities in these situations because his gas traps can either deter a push from the enemy team or dish out damage. If you’ve played Apex for some time now, you’ll know a good Caustic player should never be underestimated.

Going back to the fan-made canister, players were ecstatic with the creation. But while the canister is pretty realistic, the time it took to fully deeply is quite a bit longer than the game version of the ability.

This creation is just another example of how talented and dedicated the Apex community is to the game.