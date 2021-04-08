All the new skins in Apex’s War Games event

Apex Legends’ War Games event begins Tuesday, April 13, and of course, there are some new cosmetics to look forward to.

In a post made on Apex Legends' official website, EA announced they would be adding new skins for Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, Gibby, Mirage, and Bloodhound.

The skins are being advertised as “re-imagined takes on classic looks.” Among the skins that have been listed, there’s a theme of recoloring popular skins that have already been released.

Here are all of the skins that will be available as a part of the War Games event. This piece will be updated when more information on new event skins becomes available.

Pathfinder

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The new skin for Pathfinder is a black, red, and gold recolor of the robot’s War Machine skin. In its previous iteration, the War Machine skin was almost exclusively white.

This new take adds multiple layers of color to the cosmetic while keeping the iconic smiling sun at the center of the chest, which is there in place of the generic smiley face that’s part of Pathfinder’s default skin.

Wraith

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith’s new skin is a darker recolor of her Protector of the Void legendary skin. The original skin was available during the Iron Crown Collection event.

While the general color theme of this skin is similar, Wraith’s new hair in the recolor is red instead of white. Additionally, the newer skin uses red as more of an accent color than the original. The base of the highly armored-out Wraith cosmetic is a dark navy.

Bloodhound

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound’s War Game’s skin is an updated version of The Centurion from the Iron Crown Collection event.

The previously golden mail armor outfit that’s accented by black has been enhanced to include a metallic green as the main color with gold as an accent color. But the feathers in the character’s helmet remain red, just as they were in the original Centurion skin.