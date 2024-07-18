Image Credit: Bethesda
12 Legends standing ready to fight in the new 12v12 TDM LTM.
Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment
All skins in the Apex Legends Void Reckoning event

Join the order from beyond the Void.
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:05 pm

The newest Apex Legends collection event brings royalty from beyond the realm, as Void Reckoning features 22 knight-themed legend and weapon skins skins, including a new reactive HAVOC skin.

Included in the standard collection pool is the Crestfallen Stars reactive HAVOC skin, featured as the highest rarity item with its own independent drop rate, like the Buster Sword R5 in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover. Additionally, a milestone tracker is included with the Void Reckoning shop, with skins like Galactic Garrison for Newcastle automatically unlocking upon opening a certain number of collection packs.

Respawn has currently shown off all legendary skins in the Void Reckoning reveal blogpost, while all Epic skins have additionally been leaked by notable Apex Legends dataminer HYPERMYST leading up to the event’s announcement.

Void Reckoning arrives on all platforms on July 23 and lasts until Aug. 6, giving eager players two weeks to earn points in the reward shop, complete the collection, and try out the all-new 12v12 Team Deathmatch LTM before the playlist expires.

For fans unable to play during Void Reckoning, all milestone rewards will be available later for purchase with Apex Coins, entering the standard rotation for a limited time after the conclusion of the event.

Curious to see what the Void has to offer for your favorite legend? Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Void Reckoning collection event.

All Void Reckoning collection event skins in Apex Legends

Legendary “Crestfallen Stars” Reactive HAVOC Rifle

Legendary “Crestfallen Stars” Reactive HAVOC Rifle from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Earn your kills, gain your stars. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Galactic Garrison” Newcastle and “Arm of Orion” R-301

Legendary “Galactic Garrison” Newcastle and “Arm of Orion” R-301 skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
A Knight in shining white armor. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Astral Abyss” Ash and “Stella Supernova” C.A.R. SMG

Legendary “Astral Abyss” Ash and “Stella Supernova” C.A.R. SMG skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
The abyss gazes back. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Noxious Knight” Caustic and “Far Orbit” 30-30 Repeater

Legendary “Noxious Knight” Caustic and “Far Orbit” 30-30 Repeater skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
This helmet does protect you from gas! Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Star Gazer” Horizon and “Celestial Cannon” Mozambique

Legendary “Star Gazer” Horizon and “Celestial Cannon” Mozambique skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Rain down fire from the skies. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Mane Attraction” Mirage and “Powered Pulsar” Hemlok

Legendary “Mane Attraction” Mirage and “Powered Pulsar” Hemlok skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Mirage always brings his purrsonal touch. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Void Vanguard” Wraith and “Celestial Sniper” Longbow

Legendary “Void Vanguard” Wraith and “Celestial Sniper” Longbow skins from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Become a true shooting star. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Epic “Cosmic Tracker” Bloodhound

Epic “Cosmic Tracker” Bloodhound skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
None can escape the eye of the cosmos. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Star Powered” Pathfinder

Epic “Star Powered” Pathfinder skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
This robot burns more than star-power. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Stellar Static” Wattson

Epic “Stellar Static” Wattson skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Stay comfy in the cold space of the Void. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Gamma Ray” Alternator

Epic “Gamma Ray” Alternator skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Fire and forget with Disruptor Rounds. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Ultraviolet” RE-45

Epic “Ultraviolet” RE-45 skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Then finish the enemy off with Hammerpoints. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Laser Pulse” R-99

Epic “Laser Pulse” R-99 skin from the Apex Void Reckoning event.
Fire fast, burn bright. Screenshot via HYPERMIST
