All skins in the Apex Legends Void Reckoning event

The newest Apex Legends collection event brings royalty from beyond the realm, as Void Reckoning features 22 knight-themed legend and weapon skins skins, including a new reactive HAVOC skin.

Included in the standard collection pool is the Crestfallen Stars reactive HAVOC skin, featured as the highest rarity item with its own independent drop rate, like the Buster Sword R5 in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover. Additionally, a milestone tracker is included with the Void Reckoning shop, with skins like Galactic Garrison for Newcastle automatically unlocking upon opening a certain number of collection packs.

Our world is being invaded! Join the vanguard and suit up for an all-out brawl in BIG TDM, our first-ever 12v12 Deathmatch.



Jump into the chaos with the Void Reckoning Event when it launches on July 23! 👉 https://t.co/BZ93AbCedN pic.twitter.com/3JDuRstTzK — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 18, 2024

Respawn has currently shown off all legendary skins in the Void Reckoning reveal blogpost, while all Epic skins have additionally been leaked by notable Apex Legends dataminer HYPERMYST leading up to the event’s announcement.

Void Reckoning arrives on all platforms on July 23 and lasts until Aug. 6, giving eager players two weeks to earn points in the reward shop, complete the collection, and try out the all-new 12v12 Team Deathmatch LTM before the playlist expires.

For fans unable to play during Void Reckoning, all milestone rewards will be available later for purchase with Apex Coins, entering the standard rotation for a limited time after the conclusion of the event.

Curious to see what the Void has to offer for your favorite legend? Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Void Reckoning collection event.

All Void Reckoning collection event skins in Apex Legends

Legendary “Crestfallen Stars” Reactive HAVOC Rifle

Earn your kills, gain your stars. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Galactic Garrison” Newcastle and “Arm of Orion” R-301

A Knight in shining white armor. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Astral Abyss” Ash and “Stella Supernova” C.A.R. SMG

The abyss gazes back. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Noxious Knight” Caustic and “Far Orbit” 30-30 Repeater

This helmet does protect you from gas! Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Star Gazer” Horizon and “Celestial Cannon” Mozambique

Rain down fire from the skies. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Mane Attraction” Mirage and “Powered Pulsar” Hemlok

Mirage always brings his purrsonal touch. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary “Void Vanguard” Wraith and “Celestial Sniper” Longbow

Become a true shooting star. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Epic “Cosmic Tracker” Bloodhound

None can escape the eye of the cosmos. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Star Powered” Pathfinder

This robot burns more than star-power. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Stellar Static” Wattson

Stay comfy in the cold space of the Void. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Gamma Ray” Alternator

Fire and forget with Disruptor Rounds. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Ultraviolet” RE-45

Then finish the enemy off with Hammerpoints. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

Epic “Laser Pulse” R-99

Fire fast, burn bright. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

