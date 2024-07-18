All skins in the Apex Legends Void Reckoning event
Join the order from beyond the Void.
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:05 pm
The newest Apex Legends collection event brings royalty from beyond the realm, as Void Reckoning features 22 knight-themed legend and weapon skins skins, including a new reactive HAVOC skin.
Included in the standard collection pool is the Crestfallen Stars reactive HAVOC skin, featured as the highest rarity item with its own independent drop rate, like the Buster Sword R5 in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover. Additionally, a milestone tracker is included with the Void Reckoning shop, with skins like Galactic Garrison for Newcastle automatically unlocking upon opening a certain number of collection packs.
Respawn has currently shown off all legendary skins in the Void Reckoning reveal blogpost, while all Epic skins have additionally been leaked by notable Apex Legends dataminer HYPERMYST leading up to the event’s announcement.
For fans unable to play during Void Reckoning, all milestone rewards will be available later for purchase with Apex Coins, entering the standard rotation for a limited time after the conclusion of the event.
Curious to see what the Void has to offer for your favorite legend? Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex LegendsVoid Reckoning collection event.
All Void Reckoning collection event skins in Apex Legends
