Big TDM mode brings 12v12 chaos to Apex Legends Void Reckoning event

Team Deathmatch just got a whole lot bigger. Apex Legends‘ new Void Reckoning event is turning TDM up a notch with an LTM that doubles the size of the game’s existing TDM mode, making for some good, old-fashioned chaos.

Big TDM will feature teams of 12 as opposed to teams of six players each. The new and bigger version will also increase the winning team’s score limit to 60, and the Apex blog also mentions the new LTM will have “improved health regeneration.” That’s good news for players who want to fight early and often, as improved health regen will hopefully mean people have an easier time resetting after taking a solo fight with an enemy, and teams won’t have to fear instant, third-party deathball strategies from their opposition.

The new event also comes with its usual complement of skins players can unlock via event packs, or purchase directly from the store using Apex Coins, if you have a specific skin you want in mind and don’t want to bother with the RNG of a pack. The skins have a regal armor theme to them, with legends decked out in silver, gold, and blue, and plenty of chest plates and pauldrons to go around. Newcastle looks like a particular highlight with golden, glowing holo-crown perched on top of his helmet.

While new skins look nice, there isn’t an Heirloom or Prestige skin that looks like it’s associated with this event, so players shouldn’t have to worry about unlocking all of the event skins for a special reward.

The Void Reckoning event will begin on July 23, and it will run the usual two weeks for an event. That means players will have until Aug. 6 to get the skins they want and everything they need out of Big TDM. Conveniently, that Aug. 6 date is also when players can expect season 22 to start.

