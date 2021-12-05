All skins in the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event

Season's greetings are coming in a more tropical way.

Apex Legends’ latest collection event, Raiders, will run from Dec. 7 until Dec. 21, giving players two weeks to participate in the Winter Express or snag event-exclusive items.

It wouldn’t be an Apex collection event without a collection, and Raiders brings another set of 24 new cosmetics to the game. While players can get a thorough look at all the skins and items when Raiders goes live on Dec. 7, the event trailer and official blog post already gave fans an idea of what to expect.

Raiders event will be pirate-themed and considering it’ll be live during the holiday season, it’ll also be bringing season’s greetings to Apex with the Winter Express LTM returning for the event. Players who complete the collection will also get Wattson’s Heirloom set as a bonus.

Here are all the skins in Apex’s Raiders Collection Event.

Bloodhound

Wattson

Valkyrie

Wraith

Crypto

Pathfinder

Loba

Revenant

Store rotation and free rewards track