Apex Legends holds many seasonal events throughout the year. While fans get to participate in new events every year, there are a few that return like the Halloween special, Fight or Fright event.

The 2022 Fight or Fright event in Apex will be bundled with Shadow Royale, Control, and Gunrun which will take place on the Olympus’ After Dark map. Whenever an event rolls out players also strive to collect the event-exclusive skins in addition to participating in the limited-time game modes.

Like previous Fight or Fright events, this one will also make its debut with many thematic skins. Once Fight or Fright 2022 in Apex starts on Oct. 4, the following skins will take their place on the game’s in-game shop. Each skin will be available for a limited duration, and players won’t be able to purchase them once they rotate out. Though most skins return to the in-game shop in the future one way or another, other can remain inaccessible, and become one the rarest skins in Apex.

The event’s skin collection also features familiar faces alongside new ones. Considering it takes a while for skins to come back to the in-game store, the 2022 Fight or Fright event might be a decent time to complete the missing pieces in your skin collection.

All skins in Apex Legends’ Fight or Fright event

Oct. 4 — Nov. 1

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Oct. 11 — Oct. 18

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Oct. 18 — Nov. 11

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Players, who are looking to learn more about the upcoming Fight or Fright event, can check out EA’s official blog, which includes all the details regarding the event’s schedule and more.