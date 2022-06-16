All of the new skins arriving with Apex’s Awakening collection event

There's a ton of new skins heading to the game next week.

Get your wallets ready, Apex Legends fans. A new collection event is right around the corner and it’s chock-full of cosmetics players can unlock.

Respawn Entertainment unveiled the new Awakening collection event today and it’s scheduled to arrive in the battle royale on June 21. Like previous collection events, the Awakening event will feature 24 cosmetic items that players can unlock for 2,400 Crafting Metals or 1,800 Apex Coins.

The theme of this event is “Monsters vs. Mechs,” as shown off in the event’s trailer. Legendary skins for Rampart, Horizon, Loba, Ashe, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Fuse will be up for grabs and feature the legends in anime-esque or monster-like outfits. Additionally, the trailer showed off colorful Epic skins for Caustic and Gibraltar.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fans uninterested in spending any cash during this event can still earn cosmetics through the event’s reward tracker by completing daily missions. A total of 1,600 points will be available to earn each day, going toward rewards such as Apex Packs, weapon charms and skins, and a Rare skin for Pathfinder.

Lifeline will also be receiving a Legendary skin at some point based on her Stories from the Outlands video, “Family Business,” which was released earlier this week. The skin will be based on her casual heist outfit in the video, featuring the Combat Medic in a “Flyer Liars” band hoodie, a black zip-up wing suit, and incognito mask. The skin was leaked earlier this week, but its release date or price do not appear on the Awakening event’s info page.

Here are all the skins coming to Apex with the Awakening event on June 21.

All of the skins arriving in Apex’s Awakening event

Loba and Fuse

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Ash and Mad Maggie

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This article will be updated with names and closer looks at each skin when the event is added in-game on June 21.