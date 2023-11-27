ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier One scores and standings

Year four of the Apex Legends Global Series begins in Jan. 2024, featuring the top 30 teams from each of the four major regions. While 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, eight teams will earn their spot through the Preseason Qualifiers, a series of four open-registration tournaments.

The first Preseason Qualifier event runs from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 for all major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Year Four of the ALGS features over 300 teams entering the PSQ, the highest record in Apex history, yet only one team will qualify for the Pro League each week.

Any up and coming team could secure a Pro League spot. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Even if a team fails to earn first place and punch their ticket to the Pro League, they will still earn Preseason Qualifier Points, and potentially secure one of the final four ALGS spots through consistent performances through all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, making every single match and lobby count.

Who qualified for ALGS Year 4 via PSQ One?

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:

North America (To be decided)

EMEA (To be decided)

APAC North PLAYOUTSIDE

APAC South MDY Black



ALGS PSQ One final standings for all regions

North America

Placement Team Total Points First PBV Second Redeem Third Elev8 Entertainment Fourth Hanging Around Fifth Nukez Sixth S2 Seventh EVYLUTION Eight Los Lics Ninth Oblivion 10th 7Z 11th Drop-In Gaming 12th SKT T2 13th Purple Slushee 14th BR Kittenz 15th TSMEX 16th BOYS 17th N9ne Lies Esports 18th LBJ 19th PEN5 20th Chadimus Prime

EMEA

In progress. Game two of six completed.

Placement Team Total Points First No Days Off 35 Second TheBoys 27 Third Passion 24 Fourth 3 Average Kids 15 Fifth gotStrickePack 14 Sixth AvgPhonkEnjoyer 12 Seventh SCTA 11 Eight Players 11 Ninth Stay Healthy 10 10th ShAMaNi 10 11th LVH 9 12th NeedMoreBoolets 9 13th Redragon 8 14th THREE DRAGONS 7 15th WanteD 4 16th Bacalhau 3 17th soloQgoats 3 18th 2o2 3 19th Rats 1 20th Cold Revenge 0

APAC North

Placement Team Total Points First PLAYOUTSIDE 68 (Qualified) Second NSD GAMING 56 Third YOKOYARI 53 Fourth Hot aNd Mot 49 Fifth Meteor 47 Sixth LFT Lumine 45 Seventh Mayobura 37 Eight Mellst 36 Ninth TEAM わっしょい 31 10th Soleil Gaming 30 11th Choice 30 12th ArcGaming 25 13th HOAX 25 14th Function Kyoto 24 15th Vagabond 22 16th SETOUCHI SPARKS 19 17th OCS e-sports 18 18th LFT Intense 17 19th CHAOS THEORY 16 20th donguriteikoku 5

APAC South

Placement Team Total Points First MDY Black 60 (Qualified) Second MXF 56 Third MnK 55 Fourth Ocean Turtle 53 Fifth Keep Going Gaming 51 Sixth Momento 47 Seventh KILL DEVIL 45 Eight MDY Red 43 Ninth Temperature X 42 10th Final Start 34 11th NoCredit 28 12th Afterlife Esports 27 13th Waduhek 23 14th Weenie Hut Jr 17 15th Arcadia 17 16th SYB 16 17th BaBoon 14 18th VxZD 10 19th THE JUICER 7 20th ARC 4

ALGS PSQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following the conclusion of all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League. All teams who failed to secure a spot will begin Split One in the Challenger Circuit, and will be given a second chance at the ALGS in the relegation tournament before Split Two.