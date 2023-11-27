ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier One scores and standings

Which teams qualified from the biggest pre-season tournament?

Year four of the Apex Legends Global Series begins in Jan. 2024, featuring the top 30 teams from each of the four major regions. While 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, eight teams will earn their spot through the Preseason Qualifiers, a series of four open-registration tournaments.

The first Preseason Qualifier event runs from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 for all major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Year Four of the ALGS features over 300 teams entering the PSQ, the highest record in Apex history, yet only one team will qualify for the Pro League each week.

Even if a team fails to earn first place and punch their ticket to the Pro League, they will still earn Preseason Qualifier Points, and potentially secure one of the final four ALGS spots through consistent performances through all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, making every single match and lobby count.

Who qualified for ALGS Year 4 via PSQ One?

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:

  • North America
    • (To be decided)
  • EMEA
    • (To be decided)
  • APAC North
    • PLAYOUTSIDE
  • APAC South
    • MDY Black

ALGS PSQ One final standings for all regions

North America

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstPBV
SecondRedeem
ThirdElev8 Entertainment
FourthHanging Around
FifthNukez
SixthS2
SeventhEVYLUTION
EightLos Lics
NinthOblivion
10th7Z
11thDrop-In Gaming
12thSKT T2
13thPurple Slushee
14thBR Kittenz
15thTSMEX
16thBOYS
17thN9ne Lies Esports
18thLBJ
19thPEN5
20thChadimus Prime

EMEA

In progress. Game two of six completed.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstNo Days Off35
SecondTheBoys27
ThirdPassion24
Fourth3 Average Kids15
FifthgotStrickePack14
SixthAvgPhonkEnjoyer12
SeventhSCTA11
EightPlayers11
NinthStay Healthy10
10thShAMaNi10
11thLVH9
12thNeedMoreBoolets9
13thRedragon8
14thTHREE DRAGONS7
15thWanteD4
16thBacalhau3
17thsoloQgoats3
18th2o23
19thRats1
20thCold Revenge0

APAC North

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstPLAYOUTSIDE68 (Qualified)
SecondNSD GAMING56
ThirdYOKOYARI53
FourthHot aNd Mot49
FifthMeteor47
SixthLFT Lumine45
SeventhMayobura37
EightMellst36
NinthTEAM わっしょい31
10thSoleil Gaming30
11thChoice30
12thArcGaming25
13thHOAX25
14thFunction Kyoto24
15thVagabond22
16thSETOUCHI SPARKS19
17thOCS e-sports18
18thLFT Intense17
19thCHAOS THEORY16
20thdonguriteikoku5

APAC South

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstMDY Black60 (Qualified)
SecondMXF56
ThirdMnK55
FourthOcean Turtle53
FifthKeep Going Gaming51
SixthMomento47
SeventhKILL DEVIL45
EightMDY Red43
NinthTemperature X42
10thFinal Start34
11thNoCredit28
12thAfterlife Esports27
13thWaduhek23
14thWeenie Hut Jr17
15thArcadia17
16thSYB16
17thBaBoon14
18thVxZD10
19thTHE JUICER7
20thARC4

ALGS PSQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following the conclusion of all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League. All teams who failed to secure a spot will begin Split One in the Challenger Circuit, and will be given a second chance at the ALGS in the relegation tournament before Split Two.

