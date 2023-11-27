ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier One scores and standings

Year four of the Apex Legends Global Series begins in Jan. 2024, featuring the top 30 teams from each of the four major regions. While 22 teams have been directly invited for each league, eight teams will earn their spot through the Preseason Qualifiers, a series of four open-registration tournaments.
The first Preseason Qualifier event runs from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 for all major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Year Four of the ALGS features over 300 teams entering the PSQ, the highest record in Apex history, yet only one team will qualify for the Pro League each week.
Even if a team fails to earn first place and punch their ticket to the Pro League, they will still earn Preseason Qualifier Points, and potentially secure one of the final four ALGS spots through consistent performances through all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, making every single match and lobby count.
Who qualified for ALGS Year 4 via PSQ One?
The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ One are:
- North America
- (To be decided)
- EMEA
- (To be decided)
- APAC North
- PLAYOUTSIDE
- APAC South
- MDY Black
ALGS PSQ One final standings for all regions
North America
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|PBV
|Second
|Redeem
|Third
|Elev8 Entertainment
|Fourth
|Hanging Around
|Fifth
|Nukez
|Sixth
|S2
|Seventh
|EVYLUTION
|Eight
|Los Lics
|Ninth
|Oblivion
|10th
|7Z
|11th
|Drop-In Gaming
|12th
|SKT T2
|13th
|Purple Slushee
|14th
|BR Kittenz
|15th
|TSMEX
|16th
|BOYS
|17th
|N9ne Lies Esports
|18th
|LBJ
|19th
|PEN5
|20th
|Chadimus Prime
EMEA
In progress. Game two of six completed.
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|No Days Off
|35
|Second
|TheBoys
|27
|Third
|Passion
|24
|Fourth
|3 Average Kids
|15
|Fifth
|gotStrickePack
|14
|Sixth
|AvgPhonkEnjoyer
|12
|Seventh
|SCTA
|11
|Eight
|Players
|11
|Ninth
|Stay Healthy
|10
|10th
|ShAMaNi
|10
|11th
|LVH
|9
|12th
|NeedMoreBoolets
|9
|13th
|Redragon
|8
|14th
|THREE DRAGONS
|7
|15th
|WanteD
|4
|16th
|Bacalhau
|3
|17th
|soloQgoats
|3
|18th
|2o2
|3
|19th
|Rats
|1
|20th
|Cold Revenge
|0
APAC North
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|PLAYOUTSIDE
|68 (Qualified)
|Second
|NSD GAMING
|56
|Third
|YOKOYARI
|53
|Fourth
|Hot aNd Mot
|49
|Fifth
|Meteor
|47
|Sixth
|LFT Lumine
|45
|Seventh
|Mayobura
|37
|Eight
|Mellst
|36
|Ninth
|TEAM わっしょい
|31
|10th
|Soleil Gaming
|30
|11th
|Choice
|30
|12th
|ArcGaming
|25
|13th
|HOAX
|25
|14th
|Function Kyoto
|24
|15th
|Vagabond
|22
|16th
|SETOUCHI SPARKS
|19
|17th
|OCS e-sports
|18
|18th
|LFT Intense
|17
|19th
|CHAOS THEORY
|16
|20th
|donguriteikoku
|5
APAC South
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|MDY Black
|60 (Qualified)
|Second
|MXF
|56
|Third
|MnK
|55
|Fourth
|Ocean Turtle
|53
|Fifth
|Keep Going Gaming
|51
|Sixth
|Momento
|47
|Seventh
|KILL DEVIL
|45
|Eight
|MDY Red
|43
|Ninth
|Temperature X
|42
|10th
|Final Start
|34
|11th
|NoCredit
|28
|12th
|Afterlife Esports
|27
|13th
|Waduhek
|23
|14th
|Weenie Hut Jr
|17
|15th
|Arcadia
|17
|16th
|SYB
|16
|17th
|BaBoon
|14
|18th
|VxZD
|10
|19th
|THE JUICER
|7
|20th
|ARC
|4
ALGS PSQ Format
The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.
Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.
The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.
Following the conclusion of all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split One of the Pro League. All teams who failed to secure a spot will begin Split One in the Challenger Circuit, and will be given a second chance at the ALGS in the relegation tournament before Split Two.