ALGS updates schedule for Winter Circuit, will take place between Jan. 29 and March 28

The updated schedule for the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Winter Circuit is live.

The competition will take place between Jan. 29 and March 28, according to league ops manager Zac Conely. The reveal comes nearly a week after EA and Respawn postponed the first Online Tournament in the series (OT1) due to “reports of new errors.”

The new schedule is as follows, according to Conely:

Online Tournament No. 1 (OT1): Jan. 29 to 31

OT No. 2: Feb. 19 to 21

OT No. 3: Feb. 26 to 28

OT No. 4: March 5 to 7

Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): March 19 to 21

Winter Circuit Playoffs: March 27 to 28

In addition to the new schedule, teams will have to re-register through the official ALGS page. The updated deadline is at 2pm CT on Jan. 27 and the gold rank check will take place two hours after registration closes.

Due to the last-minute schedule changes, a few EU teams completed the first round of OT1 on Jan. 15. These results are no longer valid, according to Conely, and the competition will start from scratch on Jan. 29 in compliance with the updated schedule.

For the most part, the updated schedule maintains the pacing and distribution of matches and continues to reserve a three-week break to account for the season eight launch—except the interval now takes place between OT1 and OT2 instead of between the second and third competitions.

EA and Respawn postponed the first Online Tournament in the Winter Circuit on Jan. 15, just hours before the NA branch of the competition was supposed to start, due to “reports of new errors” likely related to the crashes after the Fight Night event.